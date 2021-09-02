Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $156.97 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $156.97 million and $8.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00309047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00157127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00187030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000200 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,555,450 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.