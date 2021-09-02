Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

