Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.90

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.90 and last traded at $134.74, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

