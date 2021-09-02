Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 18,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,741. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.