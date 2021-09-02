Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 12-Month High at $309.29

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.29 and last traded at $307.58, with a volume of 7727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.97.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.28. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

