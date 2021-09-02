LABS Group (LABS) One Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $32.88 million and $1.51 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

