Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

LADR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

