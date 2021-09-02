Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.