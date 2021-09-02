Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX opened at $599.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

