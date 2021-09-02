Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.