Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,937,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,244,000 after buying an additional 455,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,088. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

