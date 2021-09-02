Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 639.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 647.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

