Lanceria 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $949,965.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $949,965.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00133892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00156730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.85 or 0.07572724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.87 or 0.99826645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00799327 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,504,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

