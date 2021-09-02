Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.24. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 6,358 shares.

LABP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

