Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

