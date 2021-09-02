Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $955.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

