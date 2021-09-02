Laurentian Bank of Canada Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

LB opened at C$43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

