Laurentian Bank of Canada Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
LB opened at C$43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.