Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.