Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

LB traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$42.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,758. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

