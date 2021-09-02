Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.60.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.67. 37,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

