Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $812.20

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 812.20 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 83943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 804 ($10.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 751.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £990.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Law Debenture (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

