Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading Up 1.1%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 123,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 32,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.