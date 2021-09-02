Leisure Capital Management Has $8.69 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 450,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

