Leisure Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 3.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leisure Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $5,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 45,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,881. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.