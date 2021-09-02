Leisure Capital Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $40.63 on Thursday, reaching $2,863.68. 114,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,650.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2,376.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

