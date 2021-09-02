Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $54,212,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $56,994,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 31,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,259. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

