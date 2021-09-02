Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 690.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.