LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

