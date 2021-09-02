Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $127.46 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00010593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $127.46 million and $187.74 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

