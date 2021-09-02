Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,657. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

LCUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $248,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.