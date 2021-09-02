Linear One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.24 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $241.04 million and $29.24 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00802918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

