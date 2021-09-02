LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.35 million and $35,628.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

