Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $907.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

