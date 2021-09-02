Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.