Liquity USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.75 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $714.12 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.