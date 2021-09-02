Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,250.26 or 0.99666395 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,402,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

