Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $182.82 or 0.00367971 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 154.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

