Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 4.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 50,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,490,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 50.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

