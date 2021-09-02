LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

