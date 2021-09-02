Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 14,730,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of LOGI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,811. Logitech International has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

