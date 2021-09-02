Loki Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,576.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.79 or 0.07624144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.98 or 0.01337284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00371067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00136304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.30 or 0.00607741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00397407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00362968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005914 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.