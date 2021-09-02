Loom Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $111.03 million and $30.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047528 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

