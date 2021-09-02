Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,802.0 days.

OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Loomis AB has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

