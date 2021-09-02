Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,802.0 days.

OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Loomis AB has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

