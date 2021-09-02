Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

