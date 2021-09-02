Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 91,825 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,825 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

