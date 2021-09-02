Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1,798.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,984 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.