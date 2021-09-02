Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Chemours worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock worth $6,861,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

