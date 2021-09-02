Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

