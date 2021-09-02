Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 61,308 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Yum China by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 863,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

