Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

